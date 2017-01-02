Khaleda says BNP will launch movement ‘in time

BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia has told her party that she will order supporters to launch a movement when the time is ripe so that the party can come to power again.

Without specifying the time, she has asked them to be ready for the agitation.

“We organised the anti-Ershad movement. I was there with you in the streets. We took the BNP to power thrice,” Khaleda told the founding anniversary programme of Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal on Sunday.

“The BNP will come to power again through movement after revamping the party leadership …there will be no grouping or lobbying,” she added.

The BNP chief asked the leaders and activists of its student affiliate Chhatra Dal to prepare for protecting the country. “Be ready to take the power in the future and make the poor smile,” she said.

The BNP has failed to topple the Awami League government through movement it launched after boycotting the 2014 parliamentary elections that brought its arch-rival to power for a second consecutive term.

The ruling Awami League leaders have time and again questioned the BNP’s capability to conduct any street movement in a dig at what they say its waning public support.

After the BNP sent a proposal and took part in talks with the president on forming the next Election Commission last month, there are discussions in the political arena that the party has taken a softer stance and is preparing to take part in the next parliamentary election.

Amidst the speculations, the BNP chief has spoken about ‘movement’ again along with party reform.

“A movement needs to be timely. We will not do it for nothing. The movement will come in time,” she said.

Khaleda inaugurated the programme marking the Chhatra Dal’s 38th founding anniversary programme by releasing balloons at The Institution of Engineers, Bangladesh.

There were squabbles twice among the audience about sitting arrangements before the programme started. The senior leaders intervened and calmed the JCD activists.

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, among others, spoke at the programme presided over by Chhatra Dal President Rajib Ahsan.

Source: bdnews24