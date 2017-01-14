Holey Artisan attack: ‘Mastermind’ Rajib put on eight-day remand
A Dhaka court on Saturday placed Jahangir Alam alias Rajib Gandhi, a top Neo-Jamaatul Mujahideen Bangladesh leader and mastermind of Gulshan terror attack, on an eight-day remand in a case filed over the attack. Metropolitan magistrate Md Mahmudul Hasan passed the order after Md Humayun Kabir, an inspector of the Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crimes unit, and also investigation officer of the case, produced Rajib before the court seeking a 10-day remand for him. Earlier, http://genericcialisonline-rxnow.com/
a CTTC team in a drive arrested Rajib at Elenga bus stand area of Tangail on Friday night. Twenty hostages, including 17 foreign nationals, were killed by extremists at drug interactions with viagra
Holey Artisan Bakery in Gulshan of the capital on July 1 last year. The following day, five attackers and one suspected associate of the attackers were killed during a commando operation inside the café, ending the hostage crisis.
source; New Age