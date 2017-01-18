Help advance democratic progress, president tells politicians

President Abdul Hamid on Wednesday urged all political parties to come forward with a ‘cooperative attitude’ to take the country’s democratic progress forward. He made the call at meetings with Bangladesh Muslim League and Zaker Party on the constitution of the Election Commission at Bangabhaban. President’s press secretary Joynal Abedin briefed reporters after the meetings. Mentioning that different political parties have already put forward their opinions and proposals over the formation of a search committee and the Election Commission, the president hoped that it will be possible to form a strong and effective EC based on those suggestions. During its meeting with Abdul Hamid, a 10-member delegation of Bangladesh Muslim League placed a four-point proposal, including appointing those, with one woman, who are neutral and free from political influence as election commissioners. The party also expressed the hope that the president’s initiative to form a neutral and strong EC will be successful. Placing an eight-point proposal over the EC formation, a 10-member delegation of Zaker Party at another meeting urged the president to form a search committee incorporating one representative from every registered political party. They also proposed forming a strong EC which will be financially independent. Earlier in the day, Bangladesh Islami Front, one of the Islamic political parties in Bangladesh, held a meeting with president Abdul Hamid when its leaders presented a six-point proposal, including a separate secretariat for the EC, aiming to make it strong and independent.

Source : New Age