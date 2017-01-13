First phase of Bishwa Ijtema begins today

The first phase of Bishwa Ijtema, the second biggest world congregation of Muslims, begins today on the bank of the River Turag at Tongi on the outskirts of Dhaka.

Thousands of national and international devotees arrived at the venue on Thursday defying cold weather and difficulties on the roads.

The three-day first phase of Ijtema, organised by Tablig Jamaat, was scheduled to begin after Fazr prayers on the usual venue amid tight security, said organisers and local officials.

New Age correspondent in Gazipur reported that till Thursday two devotees died on the Ijtema ground.

On Thursday, Abdus Sattar, 60, son of Abdus Sobhan of Satkhira Sadar, and on Wednesday, Fazlul Haque, 56, of village Marua under Nandail upazila in Mymensingh, died due to old age complications.

Gazipur police super Harun Ur Rashid confirmed that the ijtema ground and its adjacent areas had been brought under CCTV surveillance for the first time to ensure security.

Nine floating bridges and free medical camps have been set up to facilitate devotees.

The president, the prime minister and the leader of the opposition gave separate statements marking the beginning of ijtema.

Dhaka metropolitan police, Bangladesh Railway and Bangladesh Road Transport Corporation are offering separate and special services to the devotees during Ijtema.

The DMP instructed several points to be used for vehicles coming from different districts to join Ijtema. They are Gausul Azam Avenue, Sonargaon Janapath square to Diabari Khalpar, Uttara’s 12 no sector Shah Mokhdum Avenue, Shahjalal Avenue, 10, 16 and 18 no sectors’ vacant spaces, Kamarpara truck stand, Pratyasha Housing, Dhaur Bridge crossing, BIWTA landing station and Nikunja-1 and Nikunja-2’s vacant spaces.

It also fixed diversion at Mohakhali crossing, Hotel Radisson gap, Pragati Sarani, Kuril Flyover loop, Dhaur Bridge and entrance of Uttara 18 no sector adjacent to Beribadh points, only for akheri monajat days on January 15 and January 22 from 4:00am.

The DMP also requested all but vehicles carrying airport’s operations and crews, fire service employees, law enforcing personnel and ambulances to avoid the Airport road and to use Mohakhali-Bijoy Sarani-Mirpur-Gabtoli route on January 15 and January 22.

Under the management of DMP’s traffic north division, four microbuses will be at the Nikunja-1 residential area’s gate from 4:00am to bring in and out passengers going abroad and coming back.

The police also advised people to call Uttara traffic zone senior assistant commissioner Zinnat Ali Mollah on 01713398498 and his traffic inspector Md Mahfuzer Rahman on 01711366561 in case of any emergency.

The Railway will operate Jamalpur-Tongi special trains on January 13 and January 14, Dhaka-Tongi Jumma special trains on January 13, Laksham-Tongi special trains on January 14.

On January 15, the Railway will operate seven Dhaka-Tongi Monajat special trains, seven Tongi-Dhaka special trains, Tongi-Akhaura-Laksham special, Tongi-Akhaura special-1 and four Tongi-Mymensingh trains.

The BRTC will operate special bus services from its Gazipur, Mirpur, Kalyanpur, Joarsahara, Motijheel and Gabtoli depots.

The second phase of Ijtema will be held from January 20 to January 22.

