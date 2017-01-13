First phase Ijtema starts on Turag banks

The three-day congregation, the second largest in the world, started off with a sermon by India’s Maulana Obaidul Khorshed Am at Fazr.

The Ankheri Monajat, the farewell prayer, would mark the end of the Ijtema on Sunday, said ‘Murobbi’ Giasuddin, one of the managers of the ground on the river bank.

After a four-day break, the second phase of the event will begin on Jan 20 and end on Jan 22.

Biswa Ijtema is held on Turag’s banks since 1966. The congregation is held in two phases since 2011 as an effort to control the huge crowds.

The measure still fell short and from 2015, worshippers from half of the country’s districts attend the Ijtema during one phase while the rest take part in the other.

Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the nation’s father, allotted 160 acres in Tongi for Ijtema after Bangladesh’s liberation.

The Tablig Jamaat organises the Ijtema every year, said Giasuddin. Tablig Jamaat followers from various parts of the world are taking part in the congregation.

Like previous years, authorities have taken a holistic approach to ensure smooth run of the rituals.

The devotees will have access to pure water and medical facilities during day and night. Thousands of police personnel will remain vigilant on spot until the end of the first phase.

Separate tin-roofed quarters have been set up for foreigners on the northwest part of the Ijtema ground, said Giasuddin.

A total 228 buses have been in operation since Wednesday, according to Bangladesh Road Transport Corporation (BRTA). Special rail service has been introduced to facilitate the devotees.

Seven floating bridges have been placed by army engineers so that devotees can cross the Turag with ease.

Gazipur City Corporation acting Mayor Asadur Rahman Kiron said the ground will be supplied with more than 30 million gallons of safe drinking water through 12 deep bore wells.

Water necessary for ablution, showers and toilets will be supplied. Necessary arrangements are available for waste management. Twenty-four fogger machines for killing mosquitoes are in stock.

Md Hasibul Islam, assistant deputy engineer of Dhaka Electric Supply Company Ltd (Tongi east), said the Ijtema ground will have an uninterrupted supply of power.

Besides, four generators and five trolley-mounted transformers are on standby.

A control room has been set up from where firemen will keep a close watch of the ground, said Gazipur Fire Service’s Assistant Deputy Director Md Akhtaruzzaman.

Firefighters, water tanks, divers, one lighting unit, and five ambulances will be available for each section (khitta) of the Ijtema ground, he said.

Parvez Alam, residential doctor at the state-run Tongi Hospital, said additional number of beds had been placed to handle any case of emergency.

Makeshift medical camps have been set up at six spots including Monnu Gate, Atlas Gate, Bata Factory gate and Tongi Hospital ground. Fourteen ambulances will be on standby.

The Ijtema ground has been under the watch of 6000 police personnel since Wednesday, said Gazipur Superintendent of Police Harun-Ur-Rashid.

Source: bdnews24