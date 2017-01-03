Fire ravaging Gulshan DCC Market, part collapses, many feared trapped

- Home
bdnews24.com Chief News Photographer Mostafigur Rahman said from the scene at 7:45am on Tuesday that flames were tearing through the portion that chiefly houses food, cosmetics, and crockeries shops.
The kitchen market portion on the Gulshan-1 Circle side of the market has been burnt down.
Fire crew frantically try to douse the fire ravaging DCC Market in the capital’s Gulshan-1 on Tuesday. bdnews24.com Senior Photographer Mostafigur Rahman clicked the photo at 4:30am.
He said at 7:45am that 22 units were trying to tame the flames that sent clouds of smoke high above the upscale locality.
Palash could not say what had caused the fire or whether anyone was burnt.
Earlier he said the fire broke out around 2:30am even though some accounts say it started around 1am.
Fire crew frantically try to douse the fire ravaging DCC Market in the capital's Gulshan-1 on Tuesday. bdnews24.com Senior Photographer Mostafigur Rahman clicked the photo at 4:30am.
There was no immediate report of casualties, Mostafigur said.
The sobbing shop owners and keepers, who rushed to the scene hearing the news, were helping the firefighters.
Abu Taleb Babul, the market committee president, told the media that it was an act of sabotage. Another shop trader had earlier said the fire was started deliberately.
Fire crew frantically try to douse the fire ravaging DCC Market in the capital’s Gulshan-1 on Tuesday. bdnews24.com Senior Photographer Mostafigur Rahman clicked the photo at 5:15am.
Angry traders, counting the cost of ‘terrifying’ blaze, attacked fire crew at around 4:40am after they said they had run out of water.
Several firefighters were injured in the incident, leaving the operation momentarily suspended.
Later, the firemen and shopkeepers removed a number of gas cylinders stored behind the kitchen market.
A shop owner breaks into sobs as he watches fire engulfing the DCC Market at Gulshan-1 in the capital on Tuesday. bdnews24.com Chief News Photographer Mostafigur Rahman took the photo at 5:15am.
The shops that sell furniture were not affected until 7:45am.
He also said the firefighters were using gas masks as the smoke from the doused fire made it difficult to breathe
