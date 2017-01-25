Fertilizers worth Tk 2.26b ‘lost’!

Fertilizer worth Tk 2.26 billion has been allegedly stolen while being transported to Bangladesh Chemical Industries Corporation warehouses.

A probe conducted by the commercial audit directorate found that there was no trace of 86,657 metric tonnes of fertilizer.

BCIC officials said a certain ring in collaboration with the authorities is involved in the theft of the fertilizer while transporting it to the warehouses.

The contactors said BCIC did not take the fertilizer on time as there was not enough space the warehouse.

The BCIC chairman is allegedly involved in this.

BCIC chairman Mohammad Iqbal told Prothom Alo, “There are irregularities during transporting fertilizer. I have been trying to resolve this problem for the last two years. We are trying to fix the time to transport the fertilizer to five days instead of 21.”

BCIC imported fertilizer worth 4,591 crore last fiscal year.

A letter sent to the BCIC chairman from the commercial audit directorate, revealed that 3,81,897 metric tonnes of urea fertilizers was imported and was to be sent to the warehouses.

However, according to BCIC, only 2,95,239 metric tonnes reached the warehouses.

Mohammad Iqbal said, “I do not have any comment regarding the probe. They can recommend lodging a case if they want to.”

The official who conducted the probe, told Prothom Alo that this study is based on facts.

Fertilizer has to be sent to the warehouse within 21 days after the work order is given.

The contactor Bulk Trade is allegedly violating this rule.

BCIC said in the past three years a work order was given to transport a total of 6,52,000 metric tonnes of fertilizer.

But only 4,26,000 metric tonnes have been transported to the warehouses.

The contactors said rest of the fertilizer is on the way.

BCIC officials said few firms get the work order to transport fertilizer and they always say the fertilizer is on the way.

Bulk Trade executive (commercial) Atiqul Islam told Prothom Alo, ” We have not been able to transport 25 thousand metric tonnes fertilizers yet. The rest has been transported to the warehouses.”

When asked why all the fertilizer has not been transported to the warehouse within 21 days, he said, “BCIC officials said there was not enough space for the fertilizer.”

BCIC officials alleged that no action has been taken against those responsible for illegally selling out fertilizers.

Chittagong’s contactors Nawab and Company allegedly stole 28,308 metric tonnes of fertilizer worth Tk 1 billion.

A letter was sent to the firm on 12 July, 2016.

However, 28, 308 metric tonnes of fertilizer was transported back to BCIC but the company stole 25,000 to 30,000 metric tonnes, according to BCCI officials.

Nawan and Company founder Nawab Khan said he did not want to make any comment.

Anomalies are prevalent when fertilizer is imported from abroad.

In October, 2016, urea fertilizer was imported from Saudi Arabia.

About eight to ten kilograms were missing from every sack.

Source: Prothom Alo