Dozens dead, scores injured as express train derails in India’s Andhra Pradesh

(It was not immediately known if any foreign national was killed in the accident — scores of Bangladeshis, for instance, travel on this route for medical treatment to south Indian cities, like Vellore and Chennai.)

“Nine coaches were derailed of which three have turned and fallen off the track,” Reuters quoted local Superintendent of Police LKV Ranga Rao as saying. “Most of the casualties and deaths are from the three sleeper-class compartments.”

A portion of broken railway track is seen after coaches of a Hirakhand express train from Jagdalpur to Bhubaneswar derailed near Kuneri station, Andhra Pradesh, outside the town of Rayagada, in this still image from video Jan 22, 2017. ANI via Reuters TV

No evidence of sabotage has been detected, the senior police officer said, adding it appeared to be a technical fault.Rescue operations have started and coaches, which had not derailed, have been removed from the spot of the accident.

“Anguished to learn about the train accident near Vizianagaram,” Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu said on Twitter, offering his condolences to the families of the victims. “We are investigating the reason for accident.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also tweeted that the tragedy was “saddening” and said the railways ministry was working to ensure quick relief and rescue operations.

Source : BD news 24