BNP accuses govt of giving ‘bond’ to India

BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Friday alleged that the government has got desperate to implement the Rampal power plant project near the Sundarbans as it has given India a ‘bond’ to execute it, reports UNB.

Speaking at a protest rally, he also condemned the police attack on journalists and the activists of National Committee to Protect Oil-Gas, Mineral Resources and Port-Power during a half-day hartal on Thursday demanding cancellation of the power plant project.

“They (AL leaders) are repeatedly insisting that the Rampal power plant must be set up. Why’ve you become so much desperate to do it? Is it only for generating power or have you signed a bond anywhere? In fact, you’ve given a bond,” he said.

Fakhrul further said, “Had you not signed any bond, you would not have got so much desperate to build the power plant at Rampal when the entire world is saying this project will harm the Sundarbans.”

He also warned that the government will not be able to hang onto power for long by ignoring public opinions and resorting to repressive acts.

Kishoreganj Jatiyatabadi Forum arranged the programme at the Institution of Engineers, Bangladesh, demanding the release of Kishoreganj district unit BNP president Shariful Alam.

The BNP leader criticised the government for attacking the national committee activists and journalists, saying it has exposed again that the regime cannot tolerate alternative opinions and its opponents.

He called upon his party colleagues to get united to strengthen BNP’s organisational capacity to fight against the current ‘repressive’ regime. “We have to not only reorganise our party, but also forge a national unity to face the current fascist regime. We must get ready to break the jail, instead of taking preparation for going to jail.”

The BNP leader said their party chairperson Khaleda Zia had placed a good proposal for forming a stronger Election Commission, but the government ignored it.

He alleged that Awami League will not accept anything good as repressive act is now its only means to cling onto power. “It’s our duty to defeat this evil force together with people. We have no other alternative way.”

Fakhrul said the search committee formed by the president with ‘pro-ruling party people’ will not be able to form a stronger and neutral Election Commission.

He urged the country’s people to get united to force the government to constitute an impartial EC and hold the next election under a polls-time cooperative government.

BNP accuses govt of giving ‘bond’ to India

Online Desk

BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Friday alleged that the government has got desperate to implement the Rampal power plant project near the Sundarbans as it has given India a ‘bond’ to execute it, reports UNB.

Speaking at a protest rally, he also condemned the police attack on journalists and the activists of National Committee to Protect Oil-Gas, Mineral Resources and Port-Power during a half-day hartal on Thursday demanding cancellation of the power plant project.

“They (AL leaders) are repeatedly insisting that the Rampal power plant must be set up. Why’ve you become so much desperate to do it? Is it only for generating power or have you signed a bond anywhere? In fact, you’ve given a bond,” he said.

Fakhrul further said, “Had you not signed any bond, you would not have got so much desperate to build the power plant at Rampal when the entire world is saying this project will harm the Sundarbans.”

He also warned that the government will not be able to hang onto power for long by ignoring public opinions and resorting to repressive acts.

Kishoreganj Jatiyatabadi Forum arranged the programme at the Institution of Engineers, Bangladesh, demanding the release of Kishoreganj district unit BNP president Shariful Alam.

The BNP leader criticised the government for attacking the national committee activists and journalists, saying it has exposed again that the regime cannot tolerate alternative opinions and its opponents.

He called upon his party colleagues to get united to strengthen BNP’s organisational capacity to fight against the current ‘repressive’ regime. “We have to not only reorganise our party, but also forge a national unity to face the current fascist regime. We must get ready to break the jail, instead of taking preparation for going to jail.”

The BNP leader said their party chairperson Khaleda Zia had placed a good proposal for forming a stronger Election Commission, but the government ignored it.

He alleged that Awami League will not accept anything good as repressive act is now its only means to cling onto power. “It’s our duty to defeat this evil force together with people. We have no other alternative way.”

Fakhrul said the search committee formed by the president with ‘pro-ruling party people’ will not be able to form a stronger and neutral Election Commission.

He urged the country’s people to get united to force the government to constitute an impartial EC and hold the next election under a polls-time cooperative government.

Source: Prothom Alo