Bangladesh women beat Maldives 6-0 to reach SAFF finals

Bangladesh girls ran riot on Maldives in the second semifinal of SAFF Women’s Championship beating them 6-0 to secure a slot in the finals. Reigning champions India have already booked the other final spot beating Nepal 3-1. The girls are set for the final test on Wednesday, January 4. A new inclusion to the team from the under 16 squad, Sirat Jahan Shopna stole the show with a spectacular hat-trick. And a brace from skipper Sabina Khatun guaranteed Bangladesh a spot in the finals. Shopna helped her side edge ahead in the 12th minute and scored a second in the 23rd minute. Bangladesh finished the first half leading 2-0. The goal scoring began in earnest in the second half and Bangladesh netted four in the first 13 minutes of the second. Bangladesh’s goal machine Sabina found the net in the 48th while Nargis Khatun scored in the 52nd minute. Shopna completed
her hat-trick in the 56th minute while Sabina hammered the last nail in the coffin in 58th, taking her goal tally to seven in the tournament. Before the semifinal clash, Sabina had reiterated her hope to reach the finals saying she was familiar with most of the players of the Maldives team and it would give her team an advantage. Coach Golam Rabbani was also hopeful of beating Maldives saying his side was confident after becoming the group champion. “We will try our best to play more an attacking game and give an all out effort,” he said. (BFF)