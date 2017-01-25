Bangladesh ranks 15th in corruption perception index

The Transparency International Bangladesh chairperson, Sultana Kamal, addresses a press briefing at the TIB office at Dhanmondi in the capital on Wednesday. –Ali Hossain Mintu

Bangladesh has slipped two steps in the world’s corruption perceptions index and ranked the 15th most corrupt country in the world in 2016.

Berlin-based organisation Transparency International revealed the ranking in World’s Corruption Perception 2016.

TIB executive director Iftekharuzzaman disclosed the index on Wednesday morning at a press conference organised by Transparency International, Bangladesh at its office at Dhanmondi in the capital.

Iftekharuzzaman said observing the score, it is difficult to say whether the corruption has raised or dropped in Bangladesh.

‘Such countries that have scored 45 are assumed to be in middle stage to control corruption while Bangladesh has scored only 26 which was 25 in last year’, he said.

Denmark and New Zeeland has scored the highest in controlling corruption, while Somalia scored the least only 10, topping in the list of corrupt country of the world, he said.

TI prepared the index based on the information of 13 global statistics including of International and Multimedia Banking, World Bank and African Development Bank.

Bangladesh is in 145th position in list of corruption among 176 countries which was last year 139th among 168 countries.

In 2015, Bangladesh had ranked the 13th most corrupt country in the world’s corruption perceptions index.

TIB chairperson Sultana Kamal, Trustee board members M Hafiz Uddin Khan, Ali Imam Majumdar, deputy executive director Sumaiya Khayer were also present at the conference, among others.

Source: New Age