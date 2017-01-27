Bangladesh PM Hasina tours village home on rickshaw van with family

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s face glistened with joy in the company of loved ones as she took a tour of her village home on a rickshaw van on Friday.

She sat next to nephew Radwan Mujib Siddiq Bobby, holding his son in her arms, as the rickshaw van rolled past the rural scenery at Gopalganj’s Tungiparha.

His wife and daughter could also be seen taking the ride in the photo sent by the Press Information Department (PID).

Security officials walked beside the rickshaw van as the prime minister looked at places where she spent her childhood.

The photo from Tungiparha was shared 4,000 times within 50 minutes of its being uploaded on bdnews24.com’s Facebook page.

The post drew praise and some criticisms.

Hasina went to Tungiparha at noon after inaugurating the 11th National Rover Moot at Gopalganj on Thursday.

She has been spending time with relatives in their ancestral home.

On Friday morning, she visited the grave of her father, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, taking with her Bobby, son of her sister Sheikh Rehana, and his family.

They were about to leave for their new home in the village, a short distance away from Bangabandhu’s grave, when the prime minister suggested that they take a rickshaw van instead of her car.

“The SSF urged her to take the car but she wanted to go on a rickshaw van. She stayed in the new house for some time before returning to the old house,” a person close to the family told bdnews24.com.

The prime minister will return to Dhaka in the afternoon.

Source: Bd news24