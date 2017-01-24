Authorities shut Mymensingh Medical College indefinitely

Mymensingh Medical College has been closed indefinitely amid tension following suspension of three students over assaulting another student.

Students have been instructed to vacate dormitories by Monday evening, said Principal Anwar Hossain.

“The decision was made at a meeting of the academic council to avoid any more untoward incidents,” he said.

Vice-Principal Fazlul Haque Pathan said only the undergraduate students had been asked to vacate the hostels.

“The hostels will be open for foreign students and examinees. The professional tests of MBBS level and classes and tests of post-graduation students will continue,” he said.

Those who have been suspended for a year are fourth-year student Neyamul Haque Siyam and second-year students Anupam Dutta Arghya and Anik Mustafa Himel.

Principal Hossain said three days ago, these three had assaulted fifth year student Shahidul Haque. He is undergoing treatment now, the principal said.

Shahidul’s brother Saiful Islam said Anupam developed a relationship with a female student of the second year class.

When Anupam came to know that Shahidul had contacted the female student on the social media, he and 15 to 20 of his classmates called Shahidul and beat him up, Saiful said.

“I was also beaten when I came to save my brother,” he added.

