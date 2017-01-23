Another case filed against Arafat Sunny, mother

The case was filed alleging the duo demanded Tk 20 lakh as dowry.

Metropolitan magistrate Rayhanul Islam recorded statement of the plaintiff and summoned Arafat Sunny and his mother to appear before the court on April 5.

Police on Sunday arrested the 30-year-old cricketer in a case under Information and Communication Technology Act 2006.

Later, the cricketer was produced before the court of metropolitan magistrate Pranab Kumar Hui seeking a five-day remand but the court allowed one-day remand under police custody.

Mohammadpur police officer-in-charge Jamaluddin Mir said that they arrested Arafat Sunny at his Aminbazar house under Savar, on the outskirts of the capital.

He informed that the case was lodged with the police station on January 5 under section 57 of the act by a 23-year old woman of Katasur under the police station in Dhaka.

The woman claimed that Sunny had married her in 2014 but did not give her formal recognition and threatened her by sending her photos of their intimate moments using facebook messenger, he said.

In the case statement, the plaintiff claimed that she and Sunny, because of their love affair, married each other on December 4, 2014 without informing their guardians.

Later, on different occasions, she alleged, she requested Sunny to inform their guardians of the matter and recognise her formally but he did not do it on different excuses.

She alleged that as her family began to arrange her marriage elsewhere, she again told Sunny either to recognise her formally or discontinue relationship with her.

But, on June 12, 2016, Sunny using his own cell phone opened a fake facebook identity using her name and sent some photos of their ‘intimate moments’ to her original facebook ID using messenger and began to threaten her, she alleged.

On November 25, 2016, she alleged, Sunny again sent obscene photos using facebook messenger and warned her for dire consequences.

Additional deputy commissioner of Dhaka’s Mohammadpur police zone Wahidul Islam said, ‘In our primary investigations, we found some evidences against Sunny.’

According to section 57 of ICT Act, if the allegation of publishing fake, obscene or defaming information in electronic form is proved, one person ‘shall be punishable with imprisonment for a term which may extend to ten years and with fine which may extend to taka one crore.’

Left-arm spinner Sunny played 16 one-day internationals and 10 Twenty20 internationals for Bangladesh to take 24 and 12 wickets respectively.

He was banned from bowling in international cricket in March last year during the ICC World Twenty20 in India for an illegal action.

International Cricket Council cleared his action in September following a remedial process but Sunny failed to regain his place in the squad due to poor form in domestic cricket.