AL leaders in fear of facing public wraths: BNP

Bangladesh Nationalist Party senior leader Nazrul Islam Khan on Monday said Awami League leaders are suffering from a sense of fear of facing public wraths for their ‘repressive acts and corruption’.

‘Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader yesterday (Sunday) told his party men that you won’t be able to survive, if we lose power. Their leaders are now making such a remark publicly as they’re suffering from a sense of fear for their misdeeds,’ he said.

The BNP leader came up with the remarks while speaking at a discussion at the National Press Club arranged by Bangladesh Youth Forum, marking BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia’s younger son Arafat Rahman’s second death anniversary.

Nazrul, a BNP standing committee member, said Quader’s remark also exposed that Awami League is desperate to cling to power only to escape public wraths.

He, however, said their chairperson has already assured that BNP will not do the politics of vengeance if it returns to power.

The BNP leader also slammed Quader for his remarks that the BNP chairperson during her talks with the president proposed former Chief Justice KM Hasan’s name to include him in the search committee, saying the Awami league general secretary made a baseless statement out of anxiety.

He urged president Abdul Hamid to form a neutral search committee for constituting an impartial, competent and courageous Election Commission which will be capable of holding a fair and acceptable election.

Source: New Age