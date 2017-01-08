ACC launches probe against ‘admission trade’ in 15 Dhaka schools

The Anti-Corruption Commission on Sunday launched inquiry into alleged trade in admission process in the capitals 15 noted schools.

The commission sent letters signed by its director Meer Zainul Abedin Shibli to heads of the 15 schools asking to to provide information on admission process by January 12.

The schools are — Motijheel Government Boys High School, Ideal School and College, Motijheel, Viqarunnisa Noon School and College, Wills Little Flower School and College, Udayan High School, Government Laboratory High School, Holy Cross Girls High School, Dhanmondi Government Boys High School and College, Mohammadpur Preparatory High School, Saint Joseph Higher Secondary School, Dhaka Residential Model College, Azimpur Government Girls School and College, Agrani Girls School and College, Manipur High School and College, and RAJUK Uttara Model School and College.

