Two women, children surrender in Ashkona raid

Two women along with their two children surrendered to the law enforcers after hours-long negotiation as police cordoned off an extremists’ den in city’s Ashkona area near Dhaka airport on Saturday. The law enforcers also seized a pistol, six bullets and explosives from their possession, Dhaka Metropolitan Police commissioner Asaduzzaman Mia told reporters on the spot. The women were identified as the wives of dead retired major Zahidul Islam and Musa, who remained absconding. They were taken to the office of Detective Branch of police, the DMP chief said. Acting on a tip-off that operatives of ‘Neo-Jamaatul Mujahideen Bangladesh’ were staying there, police cordoned off the three-storey building at Purba Ashkona Masjid Road since early Saturday. Law enforcing agencies, including DMP’s Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime unit, and SWAT were still negotiating with three suspected extremists, who were staying inside. They have a large number of explosives, arms and ammunition in their possession, said DMP Asaduzzaman. ‘We are trying to capture them alive and continued the negotiation.’ One of the extremists, among three, was identified as the son of dead extremist Tanvir Kaderi. The other floors of the building were evacuated in the morning and police beefed up the security in adjoining areas.

Source : New Age