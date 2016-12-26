Tigers pay price for poor death bowling

Some poor death bowling cost Bangladesh the first one-day international as New Zealand romped to 77-run win over the Tigers to take 1-0 lead in three-match series in Christchurch on Monday.

Set a target of 342 runs the Tigers were never upto the task before they ended their innings on 264 in 44.5 overs.

Sakib al Hasan made highest 59 runs while young Mosaddek remained unbeaten on 50 , but they were too little an effort to achieve a record target against a quality attack in their own condition.

If Bangladesh still had an outside chance it was gone when Mushfiqur Rahim was forced to retire with a hamstring injury after making 42 runs.

Mushfiq was unable to resume his innings, leaving Bangladesh’s innings ended before they enter the last five over of their innings.

The game slipped away from Bangladesh’s hand when they conceded 155 runs in the last 15 overs with the ball after making a decent start.

Tom Latham scored career best 137 as New Zealand posted 341-7, their highest score against Bangladesh in 28 matches, improving 338-4 that they scored at Sharjah in 1990.

Sakib al Hasan picked up 3-69 for Bangladesh while Mustafizur Rahman and Taskin Ahmed claimed two wickets each, but they all conceded more than 60 runs making it tough for batsmen.

Mustafiz, playing his first competitive match in five months, earned Bangladesh the first breakthrough when he deceived Martin Guptil with a slower for 15.

Kane Williams edged short-pitch delivery of Taskin Ahmed that took extra bounce to wicketkeeper Mushfiqur Rahim for 31 before Sakib trapped Neil Broom (22) and James Neesham (12) in front.

But Latham, who looked solid throughout the innings, put 158 runs with Collin Munro for the fifth wicket, helping New Zealand past 300-run mark.

Munro made 87 off 60 balls before Sakib removed him in his final over after Mosaddek Hossain dropped the batsman on 83 in the same over.

Mustafiz (2-62), who conceded just 15 runs in his four overs of first spell, finally took and edge from Latham to make him a catch of Mushfiq.

Latham, whose previous career best was 110, hit seven fours and four sixes in his well calculated 121-ball innings.

