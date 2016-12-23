Seminar on Scholarship Opportunities at Sichuan University (SCU) Held at KIB

Sichuan University (SCU), one of China’s top universities, recently organised a daylong spot admission fair and a seminar on scholarship opportunities at Krishibid Institution Bangladesh (KIB) in Dhaka on 20 December, says a press release.

The programme started from 10:00am and continued till 4pm. Director of the Overseas Student Office Gaojian was present as the chief guest. Programme Coordinator of the office Luo Xun was present as the special guest. At the seminar the guests talked about China’s BELT and ROAD initiative and how it’s helping Asian students to get more lucrative scholarships. Over 100 scholarships and special waiver on tuition fee for all major subjects were on offer for meritorious students.

SCU is offering scholarships based Bachelor courses in Software, Engineering, Civil Engineering, Tourism Culture and Management, International Business Management, China Studies, Information Security, Business Analytics, Public Management, Energy and Environment, Chinese Economy, Medical Informatics and Engineering. For Masters programmes, MA in Civil Engineering, Software Engineering, Computer Science and Tourism Management are on offer. Moreover, PhD applicants can apply to study in Civil Engineering, Software Engineering, Computer Science, and Tourism Management. MalishaEdu is the sole agent of Sichuan University. Interested candidates can contact MalishaEdu for enrollment and information regarding admission SCU.

