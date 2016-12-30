People to resist BNP’s Jan 5 rally: Hanif

The joint general secretary of ruling Awami League, Mahbubul Alam Hanif, on Friday said that the people of the country would resist Bangladesh Nationalist Party from observing any protest programme on January 5. ‘BNP not only opposed the election on January 5, in 2014, they killed 87 people in the name of ousting the Awami League led government after the elections, in 2015,’ Hanif said. Hanif was addressing a joint meeting of the Dhaka city Awami League (south) at Diploma Engineer’s Institute in the capital. ‘The people will resist BNP if they observe any protest programme on January 5, in the name of killing day of democracy’ Hanif added. The BNP earlier announced to hold demonstration with black flag across the country, except Dhaka, on January 5. The party is scheduled to hold black flag rally at Suhrawardy Udyan on January 7. Hanif urged the BNP to take preparations for the upcoming general elections in 2019, dropping conspiracies.

Source : New Age