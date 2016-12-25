Owners announce reopening factories at Ashulia on Monday

Owners of the 59 apparel factories closed down in the face of labour unrest at Ashulia on Sunday evening announced reopening them on Monday.

After meeting the prime minister Sheikh Hasina, the president of Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association, Siddiqur Rahman, made the announcement at a briefing at BGMEA office at Karwanbazar.

The owners on Saturday night held meeting where most of the owners of Ashulia factories favoured reopening the factories, said one of the owners.

Getting their nod, BGMEA president Siddiqur Rahman, et home minister Asaduzzman Khan in the night and sought his support for keeping law and order. The minister also assured him of proper assistance, said sources.

The owners closed down their factories after workers went on a work abstention programme demanding minimum wage at Tk 16,000.

Source: New Age