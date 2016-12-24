NCC fair polls outcome of BNP’s movement, says Fakhrul

Bangladesh Nationalist Party on Saturday said it considers Thursday’s Narayanganj City Corporation election as a partial victory of the party’s movement for ensuring fair polls in the country.

‘I assess Narayanganj polls from a different angel. Through this election, we’ve achieved a partial victory in our long-time movement for fair election as the Election Commission was forced to at least ensure an apparent healthy election atmosphere. So, it’s undoubtedly a partial victory of our struggle,’ said BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir.

He further said, ‘We’ve already given our statement what happened inside polling stations. We’re looking into the issue and examining it further. We’ll come up with clearer information about it later.’

Fakhrul made the remarks while talking to reporters after visiting ailing Nagorik Oikya convener Mahmudur Rahman Manna at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University in the city.

Manna was admitted to BSMMU on Wednesday, three days after his release from jail on bail.

Earlier on Friday, Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader also visited Manna at the BSMMU.

Fakhrul stayed beside Manna for around half an hour and enquired about his health condition.

Source: New Age