Narayanganj mayoral polls

Replicate the ambience in national election

We congratulate Ivy for carrying the day, but both she and Sakhawat deserve our congratulations for giving us a remarkable election.

The Narayanganj mayoral election was different in several ways from all previous ones. The amiable mood that prevailed during the run up to the election was unprecedented. The absence of hostile attitude between the rivals was very palpable. That all the contestants had vowed to ensure a peaceable atmosphere and accept the result, we hope, is a precursor of change in the electoral politics in the country.

We are glad to see the polls end without any serious law and order problem. In fact, the festive atmosphere has disproved the pre-ballot fear about peaceful polling in an area that has a history of violence-ridden elections, although the voting was not without theatrics like the one staged by a local Awami League leader. Now that a much anticipated election has ended, the result should be accepted with grace without levelling allegations of ‘subtle rigging’.

There are, however, a few lessons that the political parties can take away from the Narayanganj election, given that the election was held in the backdrop of dialogues between the President and several frontline political parties to thrash out the best way to select the new election commission. For one thing, it is abundantly clear that a good election is as much a function of the election commission as it is the willingness of the major parties’, particularly the ruling party’s, to see a free, fair and peaceful election. For another, it is best to leave the final choice to the main stakeholder, the voters, and allow them to exercise their rights unhindered.

It is our hope that the Narayanganj election and the deportment displayed by the candidates will be emulated in future elections, national election included.

Source: The Daily Star