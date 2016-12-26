More than 11 kg gold found in Qatar Airways plane

A huge amount of gold has been found in a plane at the Dhaka airport that flew in from Doha.

Customs Assistant Director HM Ahsan Kabir said gold bars weighing over 11 kg have been seized from the Qatar Airways plane, which landed around 11am on Monday.

He said the aircraft was searched on a tip-off. “A total of 100 gold bars were found concealed under a passenger seat.”

The estimated market value of the gold bars, weighing 11.6 kg, stands at almost Tk 60 million, added the customs official.

Smuggling of contraband gold has been on the rise in Bangladesh in recent years.

Large seizures have been reported in recent times from airports in the capital and Chittagong.

Source: bdnews24