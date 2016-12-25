Government to make Bangladesh a failed state: BNP

The ‘unelected and illegal’ government is trying to turn Bangladesh into a failed state, says BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir.

His remarks on Sunday came in the context of comments by the chief justice concerning the competition for dominance among state bodies.

The BNP leader was attending a programme by its ally, the Bangladesh Khilafat Majlish at the capital.

“The government is turning the country into a place unfit to live,” claimed Mirza Fakhrul. “They have destroyed every pillar of the state.”

“I am not the only one to say so. Only yesterday (Saturday) the Honourable chief justice spoke of how the different institutions of the state are competing for dominance.”

At the National Judicial Conference on Saturday Chief Justice Surendra Kumar Sinha had said: “All the state institutions are entangled in a fight for dominance. Not just agencies and institutions, even departments have become involved. The only exception is the judiciary.”

Mirza Fakhrul said the chief justice’s comments supported his own.

“Today the state is about to collapse. The government, intentionally and with careful planning, is trying to turn Bangladesh into a failed state.”

“I saw a horrific thing in the paper today,” he continued. “A four-year-old girl has been taken to hospital after being wounded in a militant attack. They say her mother and father were militants. I do not know the truth, but this is the state of our country now.”

The BNP leader said that ‘people of all religions, not only Islam, are under attack’.

“Hindu houses are ransacked. Their temples are desecrated. Buddhist monasteries are despoiled. The churches and cathedrals of Christians are destroyed.

“Santals are evicted from their land. The government has no respect for its people or their religions. They (govt) refuse to fulfill their duties. Our country is no longer safe.”

Source: New Age