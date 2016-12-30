Fizz set to return for 3rd ODI
Bangladesh pace sensation Mustafizur Rahman will play the third and final ODI against New Zealand which will be started from 4am on Saturday.
Earlier, he was rested from the second ODI in which Bangladesh were beaten by 67 runs and lost the series.
The 21 years old fast bowler had undergone surgery as he was suffering from shoulder injury and still on the way to recover from it.
Pacer Subhashis Roy played the second match instead of Mustafiz and he might be dropped from the squad as Mustafiz will make a comeback in 3rd and final ODI.
Mustafiz played the first ODI and took two wickets but Bangladesh could not avoid a 77 run defeat.
However, the mysterious pacer is capable enough to help the team to manage a win from here and team Bangladesh is surely looking forward to do so.
Source : Ittefaq