Border guards push back more than 400 Rohingyas

More than 400 Rohingyas have been turned back from the border along Cox’s Bazar in BGB’s (Border Guard Bangladesh) latest drive.

As many 37 boats, each carrying 10 to 15 Rohingyas, tried to enter Bangladesh’s territorial water on the Naf River, between Bangladesh and Myanmar border.

Their attempts were foiled at Hila, Leda and Shah Porir Dwip points early on Monday, said

Teknaf-based BGB Battalion’s Maj Abu Russel Siddiqui.

Another 33 Rohingyas have been stopped from sneaking into Bangladesh through Balukhali and Anjumanparha points of Ukhia Upazila, said Cox’s Bazar-based BGB-34 Battalion’s Commander Lt Col Imran Ullah Sarker.

Since Dec 1, as many as 496 boats carrying Rohingyas have been stopped from crossing into the border, said Major Russel.

Rohingya, the ethnic Muslim community of Myanmar, had been trying to take refuge in Bangladesh to escape the ongoing persecution in Rakhine state.

An army crackdown started on them after ‘insurgents’ attacked police outposts on the border along Myanmar on Oct 9.

Despite BGB’s strong vigilance, many Rohingyas have already managed to enter Bangladesh.

They have narrated to reporters the harrowing tales of murder, rapes and arson attacks carried on them in Rakhine

Source: New Age