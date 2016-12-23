Befitting reply to BNP through NCC polls: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today said the dwellers of Narayanganj city have given their appropriate answer to BNP through the election.

“It’s an appropriate answer and BNP is not finding any words now to make comment on the election,” Hasina said, describing the election as fair and impartial.

She made the remarks while addressing a programme at her Gono Bhaban residence after a meeting with NCC mayor-elect Selina Hayat Ivy this evening.

The prime minister also extended her thanks to the people of the city, law enforcers, local administration, Election Commission, and local leaders and activists of Awami League for their help to hold a credible election.

In response to the BNP’s demand for a judicial probe into “vote rigging”, Hasina said: “I hear that judicial probe was demanded.”

“How does BNP show its face before the nation and why do people cast their votes in favour of the party?” Hasina said adding that the inception of BNP was illegal as Ziaur Rahman grabbed the state power on gunpoint.

Hasina, also president of the ruling Awami League, claimed that her party did not interfere in the election. “We’ve accepted people’s mandate and the election was fantastic indeed.”

She hoped that the development activities of Narayanganj city would be continued.

Source : The Daily Star