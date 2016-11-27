One killed in Phulbaria in student-police clash

At least one person died during a clash between police and demonstrating students, teachers along with locals in Phulbaria of Mymensingh Sunday afternoon.

The dead was Safar Ali, 65, of Kushmile village under Phulbaria upazila.

The demonstrators alleged that Safar while he had been running for safer place while police chased them.

They said that they had been on movement for past one and a half months demanding nationalization of Phulbaria Degree College.

On Wednesday noon, the protesters tried to bring out a procession in the upazila town to press home their demand when police barred them.

At one stage, they said, the protesters and police locked in a clash and at one stage police opened fire and chased the protesters at about 2:00pm.

They alleged that Safar died when he had been escaping from the area.

The Phulbaria police station officer-in-charge Rifat Khan Rajib, however, claimed that police rescued seriously sick Safar from 200-300 meters away from the spot and took him to the upazila health complex where doctors declared him dead.

He claimed that Safar died for his sickness, not for their chase.

Source: New Age