Not freedom fighter if below 13 years in 1971: Govt

The government has come up with the definition and fixed the minimum age of freedom fighters four and a half decades after the Liberation War.

A person who was below the age of 13 in 1971 will not be certified as a freedom fighter, according to a circular of the Ministry of Liberation War Affairs on Tuesday.

The initiative aims at drafting a ‘reliable and acceptable list of genuine freedom fighters’ as recommended by the National Freedom Fighters Council.

“Persons who fought in the liberation war between Mar 26, 1971 and Dec 16 that year after responding to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s call will be known as freedom fighters.”

“A person, in order to be certified afresh as a freedom fighter, will have to have been aged at least 13 years on Mar 26, 1971.”

The FF ‘checklist’

>> Persons, who in order to join the war, enlisted in training and training camps after crossing into India.

>> Bangladeshi professionals who made special contributions to the war during their stay abroad and prominent Bangladeshi citizens who played active roles to influence global opinion during the war.

>> Officials and staff of the wartime government set up at Mujibnagar.

>> Members of the armed forces, police, EPR, Ansar who actively took part in the war.

>> Members of the National Assembly (MNA) and Members of the Provincial Assembly (MPA) who participated in the war or the Mujibnagar government.

>> Women abused by Pakistani soldiers and their cohorts.

>> Artistes and staff of the Shadhin Bangla Betar Kendra and Bangladeshi journalists who worked in and outside the country.

>> Footballers of liberated Bangladesh.

Source: Bd news24