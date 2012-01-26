Rickshaws that run on solar power

Beeva Tech Ltd, one of the country’s electric tricycle makers, yesterday launched a newly designed solar-charged electric rickshaw for the local market.

The motorised rickshaw can run at 25km per hour, without using fuel, as it uses sunlight to charge its solar battery. The battery keeps getting recharged automatically as the vehicle has an overhead solar panel.

“It will reduce pollution and dependence on costly imported fuel,” Saidur Rahman, managing director of the company, told reporters in Dhaka yesterday.

The company organised a roadshow to outline the features of the solar power rickshaw in front of the National Press Club.

“This rickshaw can reduce traffic jam as it runs faster than traditional ones and covers only small portion of street compared to cars,” Rahman said.

The rickshaw has two parts: normal rickshaw body and the electrical aspect. The electrical component includes a number of parts such as motor, controller, 48-volt battery, solar panel and speedometer.

At present, the company is assembling the rickshaws at its workshop in Uttara, using mostly local materials.

“It will enable disabled and old people to drive the electric rickshaw as it does not need manual labour,” Rahman said.

He said a rickshaw puller could earn Tk 1,000 a day.

“The passengers of the rickshaw will also be happy as it gives them extra comfort and would reach their destinations faster compared to the existing manually-paddled rickshaw,” Rahman said.

He said the company has set the price of the rickshaw at Tk 80,000. A rickshaw puller can buy the three-wheeler on a hire-purchase basis so they can own it after finishing loan instalments.

The hybrid ‘green’ rickshaw can also run on an electric-charged battery. It needs one unit of electricity to recharge the battery, which enable the rickshaw to ply around 10 hours.

Earlier, the company had introduced 2,000 electric charged-rickshaws.

News Source: The Daily Star