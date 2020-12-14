2 workers die after falling sick in shipbreaking yards in Chattogram

Two workers died in two separate incidents at two shipbreaking yards in Chattogram’s Sitakunda upazila today.

One of the incidents took place at Mother Steel in Bashbaria area on Monday morning and the other took place at Janata Steel in Juramthol area of Sitakunda early Monday.

The deceased were identified as Kranti Tripura (25) who worked for Janata Steel and Jolendra Chakma (24) worked for Mother Steel.

Md Sohel, yard manager of Janata Steel told The Daily Star that Kranti was a security guard at his yard and on night-duty on the ship.

“He was not feeling good after dinner. As his condition deteriorated, we rushed him to Chattogram Medical College Hospital (CMCH) where doctors declared him dead,” he added.

Abul Kashem, owner of Mother Steel told The Daily Star that a security guard fell ill on Monday morning. He died in CMCH as yard authority took to him there for treatment.

Abdullah Al Sakib Mubarrat, deputy inspector general of Factory Inspection, Chattogram directorate told The Daily Star that he visited the spot, talked to witnesses and found the death was not caused by any accident.