2 suspected Rohingya robbers killed in Cox’s Bazar ‘gunfight’

Two suspected Rohingya robbers were killed in a reported gunfight with Rapid Action Battalion near a Rohingya camp in Teknaf of Cox’s Bazar early today.

Rab-15 senior assistant director, Additional Superintendent of Police Abu Salam Chowdhury said the “gunfight” took place around 4 am in the hilly region of ​​Damdamiya adjacent to the Rohingya camp in Nhilla union, reports our Cox’s Bazar correspondent.

The deceased were identified as Kefayet Ullah and Korban Ali alias Shafiq, residents of Nhilla Rohingya camp.

“A Rab team raided the hills this morning after receiving information that a group of Rohingya robbers and drug traffickers were positioning there. Sensing Rab presence, drug traffickers and the criminals started firing. Rab retaliated in defence,” the official said.

“After the firing stopped, Rab officials searched spot and rescued the Rohingya duo,” the Rab AD added.

“They were rushed to Teknaf Upazila Health Complex where the on-duty doctors declared them dead,” he also said adding that the bodies were sent to Cox’s Bazar District Sadar Hospital morgue for autopsy.

“A total of 20,000 yaba pills, a pistol, a long gun, a magazine and eight bullets were also recovered from the spot,” the Rab official claimed.