2 more coronavirus patients die, 571 test positive in 24hrs: DGHS

Two people died of coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said today.

The death toll now stands at 170, said Prof Dr Nasima Sultana, additional director general (administration) of DGHS, during a briefing.

Five hundred and seventy-one people have tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours.

With this, the total number of infected has reached 8,231.

A total of 5,573 samples were tested in 31 laboratories across the country since yesterday which is 12.25 percent more than the day before, Dr Nasima added.

Meanwhile, 14 more patients receiving treatment at several hospitals recovered from the infection, taking the total recovery number to 174.

In the last 24 hours, 175 people were put under isolation around the country, the DGHS official added.