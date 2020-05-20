2 Bangladeshi nationals arrested in Sikkim for illegal stay

Two Bangladeshi nationals were arrested in the northeastern Indian state of Sikkim on charges of illegally staying there for months, the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) said today.

Suman Majumdar, 21, was apprehended from a locality under Pakyong police station area and Md Matiur Rahman, 23, was held in Rangpo police station area, the FRRO said, adding that the arrests were made in the past two days.

The duo has been staying in Sikkim without an Inner Line Permit (ILP), a mandatory requirement for foreign nationals, the FRRO said, adding they were produced before a court which remanded them to judicial custody for 14 days.

The process for the deportation of the two Bangladeshi nationals was underway and both of them have been charged with violation of the Foreigners Act 1946 and illegal stay without obtaining ILP, according to the FRRO.