195 Covid-19 deaths, 6,780 cases recorded in 24 hours

One hundred and ninety-five people died from Covid-19 in 24 hours till 8am today, said a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The total number of Covid-19 deaths in the country now stands at 19,046 and the death rate stands at 1.65 percent.

At least 6,780 new infections were recorded during the period, taking the total number of people infected to 11,53,344, added the release.

The current positivity rate is 32.55 percent while the total positivity rate stands at 15.55 percent.

A total of 20,827 samples were tested across the country in the 24 hours.

At least 9,723 Covid-19 patients have recovered during the period.

The total number of recoveries now stands at 9,88,339 and the recovery rate at 85.69 percent.

Among the 195 deceased, 103 were men and 92 were women. Of them, one was under 10, two were between 11-20 years old, 16 between 31-40, 31 between 41-50, 45 between 51-60 and 100 were above 60 years old, added the release.