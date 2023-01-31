191 news sites to be blocked over anti-state propaganda: info minister

Dr Hasan Mahmud, information and broadcasting minister, today said a letter was sent to the Department of Posts and Telecommunications to block 191 online news portals.

The minister made the announcement in response to a question by Jatiya Party MP Mujibul Haque at the Jatiya Sangsad.

Currently, 346 online newspapers are registered under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, including 162 online news portals, 169 online portals for daily newspapers, and 15 online portals for TV channels, said Hasan Mahmud.

Referring to the government’s plan to stop the dissemination of anti-state propaganda, he said, “Based on the information of intelligence agencies and the activities that spread confusion among the public, a letter has already been sent to the Department of Posts and Telecommunications to cancel the domain of 191 online news portals.”