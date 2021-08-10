18 suspected deaths from dengue reported

Of the fresh cases, 211 were reported in Dhaka while the remaining 15 from outside the capital, said the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) on Tuesday.
According to the DGHS, 915 patients are currently receiving treatment at different hospitals across the country. Of them, 852 patients are undergoing treatment in Dhaka while the rest in other divisions.
As many as 4,979 patients have been admitted to different hospitals with dengue since January, this year, and 4,046 of them have been released after being recovered.