1,707 more Rohingyas on their way to Bhasan Char

A total of 1,707 Rohingyas, including women and children, are going to Bhasan Char in the second phase from camps in Cox’s Bazar today.

They have voluntarily left Ukhia for Chattogram by 43 buses in three groups today, said Nur Mohammad, a Rohingya boatman and resident of a camp in Ukhia.

Only those who have expressed their interest in going voluntarily are being taken to Bhasan Char, he said.

The Rohingyas will be kept at BAF Shaheen College in Patenga, Chattogram today and will be taken to Bhasan Char around 10:00am tomorrow, our Cox’s Bazar correspondent reports quoting sources.

The first group of Rohingyas left for Chattogram from the temporary transit point set up at Ukhia Degree College ground by 13 buses at 11:40am under tight security, said Abul Kalam, a shopkeeper at the college gate. The second group left the transit point by 17 buses at 2:20pm while the third group by 13 buses at 5:15pm, he added.

Locals near Ukhia Degree College area said government employees and NGO workers brought the Rohingyas to the temporary transit point from various camps in Teknaf and Ukhia’s Kutupalong in the presence of law enforcement last night.

At the temporary transit point, officials briefed the Rohingyas on various issues and served them breakfast this morning. Then, their belongings were loaded on 20 trucks, locals said.

In the first phase on December 4, 1,642 Rohingyas were taken to Bhasan Char. Besides, more than 300 Rohingyas, who were stranded on the coast on their way to Malaysia, were sent to Bhasan Char earlier.