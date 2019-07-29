17 Bangladeshis detained in India’s Mathura

India police have detained 17 Bangladeshi nationals, including four women and eight children, for allegedly residing ‘without proper documents and visas’ in Mathura’s Akbarpur village of Uttar Pradesh in India, reports The Times of India.

Quoting the Indian police, the India media outlet on Sunday said tipped-off, the police detained the 17 Bangladeshis who had been allegedly living in the village since 10 July.

The Bangladeshis were booked under section 14 of the Foreigners Act, 1946, it added.

“The detainees had crossed the Indo-Bangladesh border illegally in search of jobs and had been moving from one place to another since then,” Ramesh Bhardwaj, station house officer of Chhatta police station, was quoted to have said.

“They were working here as ragpickers and lived in huts in the slum area,” Ramesh was also quoted.