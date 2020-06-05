168 killed, 283 injured in road crashes in 13 days during Eid rush: Jatri Kalyan Samity

At least 168 people were killed and 283 injured in 149 road crashes across the country in 13 days while travelling during the Eid-ul-Fitr festival and amid shut down, according to Bangladesh Jatri Kalyan Samity.

Besides, the passengers’ welfare platform said, at least 17 people died and 45 went missing in six waterways-related accidents in between May 19 and May 31. No casualties were reported in one train-related accident in this time, the organisation said.

The organisation has prepared the report with the data of media reports. The organisation’s Secretary General Mozammel Hoque Chowdhury presented the statistics at Dhaka Reporters’ Unity auditorium today.

As per the government’s directives, most of the public and private offices were closed and public transport service remained suspended from March 26 to May 30 to control the transmission of Covid-19 in the country.

But many people left Dhaka before Eid in private and other vehicles ignoring authorities’ “stay home” advice, posing a serious risk of getting infected.