After Padma Bridge, motorbikes might be banned on Dhaka-Mawa Expressway

Star Digital Report
Wed Jun 29, 2022 05:32 PM Last update on: Wed Jun 29, 2022 08:08 PM

Vehicles ply the country’s first-ever expressway on Dhaka-Mawa-Bhanga route. Star file photo

After Padma Bridge, Roads and Highways Department (RHD) is considering banning motorcycles on Dhaka-Mawa-Bhanga Expressway.

“We have already sent a proposal to ban motorbikes on the (Dhaka-Mawa-Bhanga) expressway,” AKM Manir Hossain Pathan, Chief Engineer of RHD, said today.

However, motorbikes will be allowed on service lanes, he said after a signing ceremony at RHD headquarters today.

Replying to a question, he said that the decision regarding banning motorbikes on Dhaka-Mawa-Bhanga expressway will be finalised following discussion with stakeholders.

RHD today signed a contract with a joint venture led by Korean Expressway Corporation for maintenance and operation of the expressway, collecting toll from vehicles and installing ITS on the Dhaka-Mawa-Bhanga Expressway.

Earlier on June 26, Bangladesh Bridge Authority banned motorbikes on Padma Bridge from 6am of June 27 until further notice.

