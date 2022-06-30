After Padma Bridge, motorbikes might be banned on Dhaka-Mawa Expressway

After Padma Bridge, Roads and Highways Department (RHD) is considering banning motorcycles on Dhaka-Mawa-Bhanga Expressway.

“We have already sent a proposal to ban motorbikes on the (Dhaka-Mawa-Bhanga) expressway,” AKM Manir Hossain Pathan, Chief Engineer of RHD, said today.

However, motorbikes will be allowed on service lanes, he said after a signing ceremony at RHD headquarters today.

Replying to a question, he said that the decision regarding banning motorbikes on Dhaka-Mawa-Bhanga expressway will be finalised following discussion with stakeholders.

RHD today signed a contract with a joint venture led by Korean Expressway Corporation for maintenance and operation of the expressway, collecting toll from vehicles and installing ITS on the Dhaka-Mawa-Bhanga Expressway.

Earlier on June 26, Bangladesh Bridge Authority banned motorbikes on Padma Bridge from 6am of June 27 until further notice.