At least 413 people were killed and 532 were injured in 379 road accidents across the country in November, Road Safety Foundation, a non-government organisation, said today.

Among the deceased, 67 were women and 58 were children, said a press release of the foundation.

A total of 184 people died in 158 motorcycle accidents, which accounted for 41.68 percent of the total deaths, the press release said.

Some 96 pedestrians and 53 drivers and helpers were killed in accidents during this period.

At least nine people were killed and five remained missing in seven waterway accidents while 13 were killed and two injured in 11 train accidents.

Road Safety Foundation collected the data based on reports in seven national dailies, five online news portals and electronic media.

According to division-wise breakup, Dhaka division saw maximum number of road accidents while Barishal witnessed the minimum accidents.

A total of 104 people was killed in 83 accidents in Dhaka and 24 were killed in 22 accidents in Barishal.

The foundation identified 10 main reasons behind the accidents that include unfit vehicles, speed, unskilled drivers, slow-moving transport on highways, reckless motorcycle driving and weak traffic management.

The organisation also placed 10 recommendations to reduce accidents across the country.