Shitalakshya launch capsize: Death toll jumps to 28

Two more bodies were retrieved from the sunken launch in the Shitalakshya River, pushing the death toll from the accident to 28 until Monday evening, reports UNB.

Police identified the deceased as Runa Aktar, 24, Soleman Bepari, 60, his wife Bebi Begum, 55, Sunita Saha, 40, her sons Bikash Saha, 22, Anik Saha, 12, Sakhina, 45, Bithi, 18, her daughter Arifa, 1, Pratima Shwarma, 50, Shamsuddin, 90, his wife Rehena Begum, 65, Md Jakir, 45, Hafizur Rahman, 24, his wife Tahmina, 20, their son Abdullah, 1, Narayan Das, 65, his wife Parboti Rani Das, 45, Saiful, 45, Ajmir, 15, Shah Alam Mridha, 55, Jakir Hossain, 45, Moharani, 37, Anowar Hossain, 45, Maksuda Begum, 30, her daughter Mansura, 7, Rizvi, 20, and Sauda Aktar Lata, 18.

Earlier, Munshiganj-bound launch ML Rabit Al Hasan was carrying around 50 passengers when it capsized after being hit by an oil-laden tanker around 6pm on Sunday in Narayanganj. Police said the oil tanker could not be seized till now.