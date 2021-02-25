Locals have alleged that the extortion, sought by two Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) leaders of Jahangirnagar University, is responsible for ensuing clash between the students of the university and the nearby villagers.

They also alleged that a youth of Gerua village was picked up from home and later beaten up by the students. At that time, the news of the incident was reported to the local member of parliament (MP).

The lawmaker informed police about the matter. Later, police informed an assistant proctor of the university about the matter. But eventually the unpleasant incident could not be evaded.

Accused university unit BCL organising secretary Abhishek Mandal and the executive member Piyas Ijardar denied the allegation of demanding extortion raised against them.

JU’s students, however, claim, their messes, nearby university campus, came under attack by the Gerua villagers on 19 February evening centering on a trivial matter during a cricket match. At least, 35 students were wounded in this attack.