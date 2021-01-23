‘Most RMG factories ignored layoff rules amid pandemic’

Most of the apparel factories did not follow the layoff rules amid the pandemic and around 357,000 lakh ready-made garment (RMG) workers lost jobs during this time, reports UNB.

The average number of workers in factories fell 10.8 per cent in 10 months,” Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD) research director Khondaker Golam Moazzem said on Saturday.

He was delivering the keynote presentation at the webinar “Vulnerability, Resilience and Recovery in the RMG Sector in view of Covid Pandemic: Findings from the Field Survey” organised by CPD and Mapped in Bangladesh of Brac University’s Centre for Entrepreneurship Development.

Moazzem said only 3.6 per cent of factories complied with the compensation principle – paid salary, outstanding and compensation – and about 70 per cent of factories paid salary only.