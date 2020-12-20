Right-arm India fast bowler Mohammed Shami is likely to miss the remaining three Tests of the ongoing four-match series against Australia after scans on his bowling hand revealed hairline fracture, it has been learnt.

Shami was hit on the right hand just above the wrist on Saturday by a delivery from Australia pacer Pat Cummins as the India No. 11 tried to take evasive action. He could not pick the bat due to severe pain and had to retire hurt as India’s second innings folded for 36.

A source confirmed, “It looks like he (Shami) will not play the series.”

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is, however, yet to issue a statement on this.