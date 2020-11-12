THE ABDUL QADIR GILANI COMPLEX IN BAGHDAD (IRAQ)

THE ABDUL QADIR GILANI COMPLEX IN BAGHDAD (IRAK)

For centuries, the complex, located in the center of Baghdad, is a science center with its library and literary works. As it was the science center in its era while nowadays referred with Abdul Qadir Gilani Complex, it hosts a number of literary works.

Built in 1165, the mausoleum was extended with subsequent repairs. Suleiman the Magnificent, after the Iraqi Expedition (1534), rebuilt the mosque to Mimar Sinan. Suleiman the Magnificent had Mimar Sinan rebuild the complex after the Iraq Campaign (1534). It was extensively renovated by Murad IV in 1638. It was also repaired by Ahmed II, Abdülaziz and Abdul Hamid II in 1708, 1865 and 1903 respectively.

On 28 May 2007, the shrine was targeted by a car bomb attack which killed around 24 and injured 68. The attack caused serious damage to the shrine and the mosque, and destroyed the outer wall, a dome and a minaret.

The Jamia Masjid of Shaykh Abdul Qadir Al Gilani (Q.S) which was recently renovated by Turkish Government.

Under the President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA) has restored more than 50 mosques around the world since 2014 to protect the common historical and cultural heritage in the countries that were once part of the Ottoman Empire.