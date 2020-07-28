New DG of Health directorate resorts to ‘victim-blaming’

Yes, people of the country are likely to have a tendency to corruption if the authorities of the state and administration are corrupted. In this situation, corruption is the valid currency. People are forced to bribe when they have no other way to get service from the state. Who is to be blamed, then, people or those who keep the system working?

When Bangladesh topped the index of most corrupted countries for three times in a row, no one blamed the people. The government was blamed. The nature of the corruption of the statecraft and the government is to ensure well-being of a few people depriving the rest. That is why everyone does not get the chance to commit corruption and enjoy its fruit. In reality, this is impossible. Only rights and services could be given to all. If everyone gets the chance to do corruption, then that is not corruption at all. That is why only a few powerful people can commit corruption. If those powerful people, to save them, blame the victims for the corruption, then we can be sure that calling a thief a thief is no longer task in this country.

* Faruk Wasif is a poet and an assistant editor at Prothom Alo. He can be contacted at faruk.wasif@prothomalo.com

* This article has been rewritten in English by Shameem Reza