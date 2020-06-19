The Government of China has given 97 percent duty free access to a listed number of Bangladeshi products in the Chinese market.

Bangladesh will enjoy this duty holiday from July 1, according to a press release of Bangladesh’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) issued today.

According to the statement, the MOFA had urged China to provide duty holidays for specific products of Bangladesh as part of economic diplomacy.

On the basis of the request, Tariff Commission of State Council of Bangladesh had also recently issued a notice in this connection.

Bangladesh will enjoy this facility from China as a member of the Least Developed Country (LDC) grouping.

Some 5,161 products will be brought under this facility, the statement mentions.

Bangladesh already enjoys duty free access for 3,095 products under Asia Pacific Trade Agreement (APTA).

Now, at total of 8,256 products of Bangladesh will have duty free access to China market.